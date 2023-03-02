SEC Says Transpo Co., Ex-CEO Didn't Disclose Payments

By Craig Clough (March 2, 2023, 7:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reached a settlement Thursday with The Greenbrier Companies and its former CEO agreeing to pay a total of $1.1 million in penalties on allegations of failing to disclose executive perks and compensation the ex-CEO received from the company for chartering his private plane....

