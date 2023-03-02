Fed. Circ. Backs Tariffs On Chinese Solar Panel Mounts

By Alyssa Aquino (March 2, 2023, 1:40 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit backed the U.S. Department of Commerce's aluminum extrusion tariffs on a Chinese manufacturer's solar panel mounts, saying Thursday that the products don't qualify for an exemption shielding finished products from the countervailing and anti-dumping duties....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS