Illinois Paid Leave Bill Adds New Wrinkle To Legal Patchwork

By Vin Gurrieri (March 3, 2023, 8:37 PM EST) -- Illinois is poised to adopt a law that guarantees most employees in the state a week's worth of paid time off per year to use however they wish. While the legislation seems straightforward, figuring out how it interacts with existing state and local requirements may prove complicated, experts say....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS