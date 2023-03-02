ShareMD Hit With Chancery Suit From Officer Seeking Fees

By Rose Krebs (March 2, 2023, 4:16 PM EST) -- Medical real estate company ShareMD has been sued in Delaware Chancery Court by one of its officers, who wants the company to advance his legal fees in connection with an investigation into purported wrongdoing related to his interests in a "separate, non-competitive business."...

