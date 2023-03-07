Political Tumult Isn't Deterring Corporate ESG Efforts

By Sarah Jarvis (March 7, 2023, 10:54 PM EST) -- As environmental, social and governance issues have become a political flashpoint in the U.S., lawyers in the space say the contention generally doesn't change how companies pursue such initiatives, though as ESG-related measures become less voluntary and more mandatory, attorneys are weighing factors beyond black-letter law....

