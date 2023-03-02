Patent Owner Says Del. Judge Can't Get Info Post-Settlement

By Jasmin Jackson (March 2, 2023, 6:29 PM EST) -- The owner of patented battery backup technology argued Thursday a Delaware federal judge can't make it disclose third-party litigation funding after it reached settlements in two related infringement suits, contending the court lacks jurisdiction following dismissal....

