10th Circ. Panel Nixes Doctor's Pain Med Convictions

By Daniel Ducassi (March 3, 2023, 8:01 PM EST) -- Jury instructions about intent in the case of a Kansas doctor charged with excessively prescribing opioids were problematic enough to require vacating most of his convictions, a Tenth Circuit panel has found, giving the case a second look in the context of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last year in Ruan v. United States....

