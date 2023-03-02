Chip Startup Rivos Urges Judge To End Apple's IP Theft Fight

By Dorothy Atkins (March 2, 2023, 9:59 PM EST) -- Silicon Valley chipmaker startup Rivos urged a California federal judge Thursday to throw out for good Apple's lawsuit alleging it hired former Apple engineers who stole trade secrets, arguing that the startup doesn't use Apple's technology and there's no evidence that Apple has been harmed or that misappropriation has occurred....

