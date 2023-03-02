Feds' Student Debt Relief Defense Has Constitutional Flaws

By Lawrence Ebner and Herbert Fenster (March 2, 2023, 4:43 PM EST) -- Almost all the 3 ½ hours of colloquy at the Tuesday U.S. Supreme Court hearing on the student debt relief cases, Biden v. Nebraska and U.S. Department of Education v. Brown,[1] was devoted to two issues: (1) whether the plaintiff states and/or individuals have standing to challenge the debt cancellation program, and if they do, (2) whether the mass cancellation of more than $400 billion in student loan debt is authorized under the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students, or HEROES, Act and otherwise is procedurally proper.[2]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS