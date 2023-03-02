CBD Pharma Co. Sues Beverage Co. Over $25M Sale Deal

By Mike Curley (March 2, 2023, 7:38 PM EST) -- CBD company Benuvia Holdings LLC is suing a beverage maker for more than $25 million in New York state court, saying the other company defaulted on a deal to buy assets from one of Benuvia's subsidiaries, then interfered with those assets when Benuvia bought them back following the default....

