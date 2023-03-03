MacroGenics Beats Cancer Drug Securities Suit At 4th Circ.

By Dorothy Atkins (March 3, 2023, 9:58 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit affirmed Thursday the dismissal of a proposed securities class action accusing MacroGenics of overstating the success of its new breast cancer drug, finding the company consistently warned investors there were risks and investors can't expect that every fact a company knows about a drug supports its opinions....

