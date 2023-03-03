Pa. Bottling Co. Sued Over Worker's Chemical Burn

By Travis Bland (March 3, 2023, 11:07 PM EST) -- A worker sued a Pennsylvania water bottling company and a parts maker Thursday in state court, seeking to hold them liable for a malfunctioning piece of cleaning equipment that allegedly sprayed her with chemicals and caused severe burns....

