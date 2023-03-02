NRC Says Diablo Canyon Plant Can Keep Running For Now

By Tom Lotshaw (March 2, 2023, 10:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Thursday it will grant an exemption allowing Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to keep operating two nuclear reactors at its Diablo Canyon power plant in California beyond license expiration dates in 2024 and 2025 as the company now pursues license renewals....

