Chippewa Election Redo Suit Tossed From Federal Court

By Joyce Hanson (March 3, 2023, 8:01 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal judge has thrown out a suit by a former Minnesota Chippewa Tribe official against the U.S. Department of the Interior that contested a June election, ruling that the federal court does not have jurisdiction over tribal court decisions....

