Dykema Defeats Ex-Legal Secretary's Age Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (March 2, 2023, 10:17 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge tossed a former legal secretary's suit claiming she was harassed and then fired by Dykema Gossett PLLC after she turned 50, finding Thursday she failed to put forward a comparable colleague who was treated better....

