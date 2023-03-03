Ex-Judges Worried About Where COVID Vax IP Row Will Go

By Andrew Karpan (March 3, 2023, 11:05 PM EST) -- The Biden administration's position that the government should be the target of a billion-dollar patent suit over Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in federal claims court has been decried by that court's former top judge and other officials, who say that approach flouts patent law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS