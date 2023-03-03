Binghamton University Must Face Sex Harassment Suit

By Patrick Hoff (March 3, 2023, 7:25 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge refused Friday to toss an art history professor's suit alleging that Binghamton University didn't do enough to prevent her abusive ex-husband from using his position at the school to harass her, finding her Title IX claims aren't time-barred....

