COVID Test Co. Will Pay $500K To End SEC Fraud Claims

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 6, 2023, 2:42 PM EST) -- A New York medical diagnostic tests manufacturer has agreed to pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $500,000 to end claims it misled investors when the company raised over $30 million in a May 2020 stock offering in which it touted the accuracy of its COVID-19 antibody test....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS