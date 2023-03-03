Wash. Judges Seem To Disfavor Attack On Utility Settlement

By Greg Lamm (March 3, 2023, 6:29 PM EST) -- A Washington appellate panel on Friday did not appear receptive to a Seattle City Light customer's challenge to a $3.5 million settlement between the utility and a class of consumers in a billing dispute, with one judge suggesting it was "a very significant problem" that a sole objector was raising an argument not made in the trial court....

