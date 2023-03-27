How Credit Unions Can Prepare For 3-Day Cyber Report Rule

By Alexander Boyd and Colin Black (March 27, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 16, the National Credit Union Administration unanimously approved a final rule that requires federally insured credit unions to report "reportable cyber incidents" to the NCUA as soon as possible, and in no event later than 72 hours after the credit union reasonably believes that it has experienced a reportable cyber incident.[1] The final rule becomes effective on Sept. 1....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS