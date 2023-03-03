Easterseals-Goodwill Data Breach Suit Gets Trimmed Down

By Allison Grande (March 3, 2023, 10:54 PM EST) -- A Montana federal judge has whittled down a proposed class action accusing Easterseals-Goodwill of failing to adequately protect the personal data of more than 7,500 individuals who were affected by a 2021 data breach, leaving only a negligence claim in play for now. ...

