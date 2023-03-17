Kingsley Napley Hires Ince IP Pro For Disputes Team

By Alex Baldwin (March 17, 2023, 8:05 PM GMT) -- Kingsley Napley LLP has nabbed intellectual property and data protection specialist Melanie Hart to join its ranks as partner, marking the latest hire to the firm's growing commercial litigation team....

