Inflation Reduction Act Sparks Linklaters Energy Hiring Blitz

By Emily Sawicki (March 6, 2023, 9:10 PM GMT) -- Already well positioned in the energy transition and renewables space, Linklaters announced Monday it is bulking up its U.S.-based energy and infrastructure group in preparation for what it expects will be years of growth and innovation in the renewable energy market, catalyzed by the Inflation Reduction Act....

