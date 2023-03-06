Commerce Plans Rollback Of Small Solar Cell Duties

By Alyssa Aquino (March 6, 2023, 2:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce announced its intent to unwind antidumping and countervailing duties on some small, off-grid solar products from China, saying Monday that the U.S. solar industry hasn't opposed a pending request for duty relief....

