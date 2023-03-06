Law Firm Made False Claims In 856 Cases, Regulator Says

By Daniel Connolly (March 6, 2023, 4:27 PM EST) -- A federal judge in the Western District of Louisiana has suspended a law firm and its attorneys from practice in the district for 90 days following a Louisiana Department of Insurance investigation that concluded the firm had falsely told insurance companies in 856 cases that it represented hurricane damage victims whom it didn't really represent....

