Retired Judge, Profs Oppose J&J Unit's Chapter 11 Bid

By Carolina Bolado (March 6, 2023, 8:01 PM EST) -- A retired bankruptcy judge and two law professors urged the Third Circuit on Monday not to revisit its January ruling dismissing a Johnson & Johnson unit's bankruptcy, arguing that the unit's Chapter 11 filing "evidences an abusive invocation of bankruptcy jurisdiction and impairs the integrity of the bankruptcy system."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS