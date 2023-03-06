Pa. Cannabis Growers, Labs Sue To Stop 2-Lab Testing Rule

By Mike Curley (March 6, 2023, 5:27 PM EST) -- A group of cannabis growers and labs are asking a Pennsylvania appeals court to block a new rule requiring that growers use two separate labs to test their products at the harvesting and final stages, saying its immediate implementation will cause "chaos" as it effectively voids existing contracts and renders their current agreements against the law....

