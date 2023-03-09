Why UK Bitcoin Ruling Is Important To The Digital Asset World

By Ellen Keenan-O'Malley and Mark Lubbock (March 9, 2023, 5:11 PM GMT) -- On Feb. 3, the U.K. Court of Appeal ruled in Tulip Trading v. Van der Laan that the dispute between the claimant, Tulip Trading Ltd. and the defendants, who are 16 bitcoin developers involved with the development of blockchain software underlying digital currency assets, should proceed to trial on the basis that the facts show there is a serious question to be tried.[1]...

