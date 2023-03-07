New Judge Tapped To Lead NJ's Bergen Vicinage

By Emily Sawicki (March 7, 2023, 10:17 AM EST) -- With the announcement that New Jersey Assignment Judge Bonnie J. Mizdol would soon be retiring after 17 years on the bench, the state's Chief Supreme Court Justice Stuart Rabner has selected a new leader for the Bergen Vicinage....

