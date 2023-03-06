Mass. City Strikes $150M Deal With Feds To Fix Sewage Issues

By Elliot Weld (March 6, 2023, 6:07 PM EST) -- The city of Gloucester, Massachusetts, has entered into a deal with the state and federal government to add secondary water treatment to its water pollution control facility and bring it up to current environmental standards, at an estimated cost of $150 million....

