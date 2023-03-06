Rio Tinto To Pay SEC $15M To Resolve FCPA Claims

By Katryna Perera (March 6, 2023, 9:01 PM EST) -- Global mining and metals company Rio Tinto PLC has agreed to pay a $15 million civil penalty to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle allegations that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in connection to an alleged bribery scheme involving a former senior Guinean government official....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS