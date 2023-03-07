Ohio Nurse Says Hospital Failed To Pay Required OT Wages

By Mike Curley (March 7, 2023, 6:28 PM EST) -- An Ohio registered nurse is suing a Kettering Adventist Healthcare-run hospital in Dayton in a proposed class action, saying that she and other nurses have not been paid overtime because the hospital deducts a 30-minute lunch period from their hours, even when they have to work through lunch....

