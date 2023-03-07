Grayscale Sued In Del. For Docs On Crypto Biz, Assets

By Jeff Montgomery (March 7, 2023, 3:21 PM EST) -- An investor in crypto industry giant Grayscale Investments LLC sued the investment trust for company records in Delaware's Court of Chancery late Monday, accusing Grayscale of wasting assets, imposing an unjustified, yearslong ban on investor redemptions and wrongly denying document demands....

