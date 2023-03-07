Pa. Pot Co. Can't Ax Drivers' Overtime Wage Suit

By Abby Wargo (March 7, 2023, 5:11 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania medical cannabis company can't escape a lawsuit brought by former delivery drivers who claim it misclassified them as independent contractors and denied them overtime wages, a federal judge found Tuesday, saying the drivers sufficiently backed up their claims that they should have been considered full employees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS