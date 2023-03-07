Amgen Says Sanofi Contradicting Itself In High Court IP Feud

By Jasmin Jackson (March 7, 2023, 8:02 PM EST) -- Biotechnology giant Amgen has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to "distort enablement law" as justices review a Federal Circuit decision axing patents on its cholesterol drug Repatha, arguing that Sanofi is a walking contradiction when it comes to the patent challenger's stance on enablement requirements....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS