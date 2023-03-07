Refugee Orgs. Urge BIA To Set Aside Dual Citizen Policy

By Alyssa Aquino (March 7, 2023, 5:53 PM EST) -- Refugee organizations called on the Board of Immigration Appeals to overturn decade-old precedent raising the threshold for asylum-seekers with more than one foreign citizenship to find safety in the U.S., saying the board ruling conflicted with domestic refugee law. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS