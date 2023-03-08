Mich. Firm, Attys Plead No Contest In Collections Fraud Case

By James Boyle (March 8, 2023, 3:47 PM EST) -- Principal attorneys from Michigan law firm Fishman Group have been ordered to pay back nearly $150,000 to victims after pleading no contest to a scheme where they falsified court records to expedite a debt collection process....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS