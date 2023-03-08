Minn. Cos. Want Chicago Underage Vape Suit Extinguished

By Collin Krabbe (March 8, 2023, 7:40 PM EST) -- A Minnesota-based smoke shop, its owner and another North Star State company want an Illinois federal judge to end litigation alleging the companies made 600 underage tobacco sales to people in Chicago, saying the city shouldn't be allowed to sue over a fine that hasn't been assessed yet....

