2 Firms Lead Furniture Maker HNI In $485M Buy Of Competitor

By Elaine Briseño (March 8, 2023, 4:41 PM EST) -- Furniture manufacturer HNI Corp., steered by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, will acquire competitor Kimball International Inc., which is being guided by ArentFox Schiff LLP and owns the brand names Kimball National, Interwoven and Poppin, in a cash and stock deal valued at $485 million, the companies announced Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS