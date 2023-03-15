Playtech Sues Mexico Joint Venture To Block Services Fee Bid

By Silvia Martelli (March 15, 2023, 8:27 PM GMT) -- Playtech has asked a London court to rule that its Mexican online casino joint venture can't redeem an additional services fee under their software licensing deal because the deadline to exercise that option has expired....

