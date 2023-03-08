CFPB Spots 'Junk Fees' In The Wild As States Urged To Act

By Jon Hill (March 8, 2023, 10:14 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wednesday that its recent supervisory exams have turned up an array of unlawful "junk fees" charged on bank accounts, mortgages and other loans, releasing anonymized findings the same day that the White House urged states to join in its fee fight....

