Pa. Justices Question Quality Or Quantity In Picking Venue

By Matthew Santoni (March 8, 2023, 2:57 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania weighed arguments Wednesday over whether Husqvarna Group's authorized lawnmower dealers in Philadelphia were "sufficient" contacts for the city's courts to host a lawsuit over a Wayne County tractor accident, or whether a trial court judge had been right to rule out the venue based on only 0.005% of the company's national sales happening in the concrete-heavy city....

