Receiver Can Seek $12M From Brokers Over Ponzi Scheme

By Katherine Smith (March 8, 2023, 7:32 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday allowed a receiver to continue his attempt to claw back $12 million in commissions from brokers who allegedly directed more than 1,600 elderly people into a precious metals Ponzi scheme, ruling the receiver adequately pled the brokers benefited from the scheme regardless of their knowledge of the accused fraudsters' actions....

