Court Rejects Bond Co. Appeal Of Oil Driller's Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (March 8, 2023, 6:22 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge rejected a challenge by a group of surety bond companies to offshore oil and gas driller Fieldwood Energy's Chapter 11 plan, telling them Wednesday that restoring their claimed subrogation rights could undo a plan that went into effect more than a year ago....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS