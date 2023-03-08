COVID Tolling Didn't Push Agency Dates, Mass. Justices Say

By Brian Dowling (March 8, 2023, 7:06 PM EST) -- The Massachusetts top court appeared unconvinced Wednesday that its pandemic extensions for civil cases applied to administrative agencies like the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, although justices seemed open to cutting some slack to a worker who thought the COVID-19 tolling applied anyway....

