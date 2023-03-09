House Panel Focuses On Expanding JOBS Act Benefits

By Tom Zanki (March 9, 2023, 6:08 PM EST) -- A House subcommittee on Thursday debated legislative proposals aimed at easing regulations on public companies, including measures that would expand provisions of the business-friendly JOBS Act in hopes of spurring more initial public offerings, while skeptics warned that efforts to relax investor protections would backfire....

