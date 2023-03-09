Insurer Must Face $200K Wire Fraud Coverage Suit

By Daniel Tay (March 9, 2023, 7:14 PM EST) -- A plastic manufacturer's insurer must face the company's lawsuit seeking coverage of a $200,000 wire fraud-related loss, a New Jersey federal court said, ruling the company's claimed interest in the lost funds was enough for the case to proceed....

