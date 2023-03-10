Data Reveals Bigger Picture Beyond HHS' Telehealth Audit

By Jaime Jones, Brenna Jenny and Francesca Ozinal (March 10, 2023, 6:37 PM EST) -- In September 2022, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General released a highly anticipated report assessing Medicare program integrity risks arising from telehealth services furnished during the first year of the pandemic.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS