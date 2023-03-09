FINRA Fines Webull $3M For Lax Trading Approval Oversight

By Katryna Perera (March 9, 2023, 5:59 PM EST) -- Broker-dealer Webull Financial LLC has been fined $3 million by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority for allegedly not exercising due diligence before approving customers for options trading, leading to the incorrect approval of at least 9,000 options trading accounts, including ones opened by teenagers....

