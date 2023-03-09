Wrongful Death Suit Fails Due To Late Filing, NC Justices Told

By Hayley Fowler (March 9, 2023, 4:08 PM EST) -- A nursing home operator has urged North Carolina's highest court not to give the family of a deceased resident a second shot at pursuing wrongful death claims after their attorney missed an important deadline, saying her inability to follow court rules necessitates putting the case to bed....

